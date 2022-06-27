South Sydney Rabbitohs and New South Wales Blues hooker Damien Cook is the only player to have been charged from the second game in the 2022 State of Origin series, with all of Nathan Cleary, Murray Taulagi and Stephen Crichton not cited for incidents.

Cook was pinged for a cannonball tackle on Queensland hooker Harry Grant during the second half of the contest, but escaped with a fine under the NRL's new judiciary policy, which is built differently for representative and club matches.

The tackle saw Cook dive in at a vulnerable Grant who had been stood up in a two-man tackle. The contact, made above the knee but below the hip, appeared to cause Grant to buckle to the ground in the final minutes of the contest, although he was able to continue and play out the contest.

Three other players were set to face the wrath of the match review committee, but have escaped without charge.

Stephen Crichton, for a shoulder charge on Cameron Munster which wasn't penalised on field, but has left Munster nursing a potential AC joint injury.

Murray Taulagi for a high shot on Cameron Murray, which forced the New South Wales lock off for a HIA, although he later returned to the game with his ear bandaged up.

And Nathan Cleary, for high contact on Kalyn Ponga, who left the field for a HIA in the final 15 minutes and has subsequently been ruled out of this week's clash for the Newcastle Knights.

All three escaped sanction however, with Cook's Grade 1 charge able to be met with a 5 per cent of match fee fine if he takes the early guilty plea.