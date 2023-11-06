Penrith Panthers debutant Luke Sommerton has reportedly been locked down by the club on a new deal, however, it won't see a promotion to the Top 30 at the foot of the mountains.

Off-contract at the end of 2023, Sommerton made his debut in Round 24 of the most recently completed campaign amid injuries to the lead troupe of dummy halves in Ivan Cleary's squad.

He went on to play two games in first grade, starting both against the Manly Sea Eagles and then North Queensland Cowboys in Round 27.

The game against North Queensland saw Sommerton play 50 minutes and cross for the first try of his career as Penrith had an impressive final tune up for the finals in a 44-12 victory.

It was a game that saw him also come up with three tackle busts and make 33 tackles, impressing plenty. It was form that hardly came as a surprise to those who had been paying attention to his NSW Cup form, with Sommerton scoring 7 tries in 22 games, adding another 4 try assists and running for 74 metres per game in 2023.

Starting most weeks at hooker, he was an important part of the system at the foot of the mountains, and while he will be once again stuck behind Soni Luke and Mitch Kenny for the right to wear the number nine jumper in first grade during 2024, News Corp have reported he has been signed to a new deal for 2024.

That, however, won't come with a promotion.

He will instead remain on a supplementary (formerly known as development) deal for the new season, meaning that he won't be eligible for first-grade until Round 11 unless the club apply for special dispensation from the NRL.