After Israel Folau’s settlement with Rugby Australia, several NRL coaches believe that if he wanted to return to the competition his ban may have to be lifted.

Rugby Australia reached an agreement with Folau and a compensation package was provided alongside an apology.

The ARL Commission has so far remained steadfast on not allowing Folau to return to rugby league and chairman Peter V’landys has been clear that he won’t consider allowing it.

However, several coaches think the ARLC’s position might change to one more “anxious and apprehensive” if they are faced with a similar legal drama and accusations of discrimination.

One successful NRL coach spoke to The Daily Telegraph on the matter.

“The NRL would s*** itself if Folau wanted to come back. It would be interesting to see whether they could legally say no,” they said.

“Izzy has shown he isn’t afraid to take on a sporting body in court. RA’s settlement and apology shows to me that Izzy won that battle.

“Would the NRL risk being taken to court? Would they have the necessary spare cash to engage in what could be an expensive and damaging court case?

“All it would take would be one club to approach Folau. The NRL, under V’landys’ watch, will want to be strong but they would also have to listen to legal advice.

“Would a club wanting to sign Folau take the NRL to court if denied? Probably not because there would be significant financial ramifications.”

An experienced lawyer, Paul McGirr, suggested that a lot of pressure would fall on the NRL if Folau wanted to return.

“If denied by the NRL, one could look at it and say he has been discriminated against because of his personal beliefs,” McGirr said.

“It would be interesting to see whether the NRL would support the proposition that Folau is entitled to ply his trade in the code.

“Mr Folau has shown he is prepared, if need be, to go to court and go to any length to defend his right to freedom of speech.

“It appears sponsors are chartering the course that these codes should take. These codes need strong leadership and to remember that they run the game and should embrace individuals standing up for their beliefs.

“That is what sport is all about and what we’re trying to teach our kids.

“Would the NRL stand up and support freedom of speech? It certainly appears on the face of it that an apology (from RA) has been made to Mr Folau. That shouldn’t be a reason — just because someone has the gumption to stand up for what he believes in — for a player to be denied the ability to ply his trade.”