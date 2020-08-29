The NRL are set to decide whether to open an investigation into the members behind the vile Anthony Seibold rumours, with the former-Broncos coach handing over new information to the league, per The Australian’s Brent Read.

Seibold sought out a European biosecurity company to investigate and retrieve the names behind the rumours, with many in the league fearing a significant figure in the NRL could be set to face a difficult road ahead.

“There were whispers in rugby league circles on Friday that one prominent and well-known figure had already sought legal advice to protect their identity entering the public domain,” Read reports.

While Seibold has considered his own investigation, the NRL are contemplating one of their own if the names attached to the rumours are members of a league club or the governing body.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris says he wished the club had been more proactive.

“Personally, my biggest regret from this was that we should have acted a lot sooner post-COVID when things looked awry,” he said.

“We blamed it on the number of injured and suspended players but COVID had such a detrimental impact on us not only putting further support around Anthony, but for us to have a deeper review and involvement.

“My deepest regret is not being able to help Anthony when it was not only obvious to us, but all that things weren’t going his way.”

Morris added he Seibold always had the club’s best interests at heart.

“I think everyone saw a very decent person who tried his absolute heart out to do the best he could,” Morris said.

“Good people, with the best of intentions, sometimes it doesn’t go their way and I think with Anthony this will be his greatest learning experience.”