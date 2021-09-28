The NRL has confirmed veteran referee Gerard Sutton will officiate Sunday's Grand Final between South Sydney and Penrith.

This weekend's premiership decider will be Sutton's seventh Grand Final appearance and fifth consecutive showing on the big stage.

Sutton will be accompanied by David Munro and Todd Smith as touch judges, while Grant Atkins will officiate from the Bunker.

“Gerard has enormous experience in the biggest matches in recent years and deserves to referee in the Grand Final,” NRL football boss Graham Annesley said, via NRL.com.

“This will be his seventh Grand Final – and his fifth in a row – which is a phenomenal achievement.

“Gerard refereed all three of the Ampol State of Origin matches this year – and now has 22 interstate matches to his name - and that sort of big-match experience is invaluable."

Ashley Klein has been named as the standby referee, while Phil Henderson is also a reinforcement for the touch judges.