The State of Origin period is over and the NRL's referees are about to be as busy as they have ever been with 13 games per week to cover for the next seven rounds.
The five NRLW games in Round 1 will see three female officials take the whistle, with Belinday Sharpe, Rochelle Tamarua and Kasey Badger all to run a game - Badger will also back up for another in the bunker.
Regular NRL sideline officials Darian Furner and Wyatt Raymond will referee the other two games on the opening weekend, while NRL officials Matt Noyen, Ben Cummins and Todd Smith will all feature in the bunker, with Noyen handed two games.
It's a busy weekend for Noyen, who also sits in the bunker for an NRL game on Friday evening when the New Zealand Warriors clash with the Canberra Raiders.
In a round where there are a number of big games, Todd Smith has been handed the trip across the Tasman, while Ashley Klein will officiate the Rabbitohs and Broncos, with Grant Atkins handling the Cowboys and Eels.
Here are all the appointments for NRL Round 21 and NRLW Round 1.
NRL Round 21
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Ben Cummins
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Stanby touch judge: Liam Nicholls
New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Stanby touch judge: Paki Parkinson
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Stanby touch judge: Tyson Brough
Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Michael Wise and David Munro
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: David Munro
Stanby touch judge: Dan Schwass
Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Stanby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Stanby touch judge: Josh Eaton
Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: David Munro and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: David Munro
Stanby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Grant Aktins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Stanby touch judge: Mitch Currie
NRLW Round 1
Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Dan Schwass and Tori Wilkie
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Stanby touch judge: Izzy Davidson
Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Darian Furner
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Stanby touch judge: Tate Hoobin
Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Jack Ebert and Jack Klein
Bunker official: Ben Cummins
Standby referee: Jack Ebert
Stanby touch judge: Kailey Beattie
Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Clayton Wills
Stanby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch
Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch judges: Mitch Currie and Karra-Lee Nolan
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Mitch Currie
Stanby touch judge: Micheal Ford