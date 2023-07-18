The State of Origin period is over and the NRL's referees are about to be as busy as they have ever been with 13 games per week to cover for the next seven rounds.

The five NRLW games in Round 1 will see three female officials take the whistle, with Belinday Sharpe, Rochelle Tamarua and Kasey Badger all to run a game - Badger will also back up for another in the bunker.

Regular NRL sideline officials Darian Furner and Wyatt Raymond will referee the other two games on the opening weekend, while NRL officials Matt Noyen, Ben Cummins and Todd Smith will all feature in the bunker, with Noyen handed two games.

It's a busy weekend for Noyen, who also sits in the bunker for an NRL game on Friday evening when the New Zealand Warriors clash with the Canberra Raiders.

In a round where there are a number of big games, Todd Smith has been handed the trip across the Tasman, while Ashley Klein will officiate the Rabbitohs and Broncos, with Grant Atkins handling the Cowboys and Eels.

Here are all the appointments for NRL Round 21 and NRLW Round 1.

NRL Round 21

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Ben Cummins

Touch judges: Damian Brady and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Phil Henderson

Stanby touch judge: Liam Nicholls

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Stanby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Wyatt Raymond

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Stanby touch judge: Tyson Brough

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Michael Wise and David Munro

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: David Munro

Stanby touch judge: Dan Schwass

Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Jon Stone

Stanby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Liam Kennedy

Stanby touch judge: Josh Eaton

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch judges: David Munro and Kieren Irons

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: David Munro

Stanby touch judge: Jake Sutherland

Cronulla Sharks vs Manly Sea Eagles

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Grant Aktins

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Stanby touch judge: Mitch Currie

NRLW Round 1

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Dan Schwass and Tori Wilkie

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Dan Schwass

Stanby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Darian Furner

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Daniel Luttringer

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer

Stanby touch judge: Tate Hoobin

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Touch judges: Jack Ebert and Jack Klein

Bunker official: Ben Cummins

Standby referee: Jack Ebert

Stanby touch judge: Kailey Beattie

Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Touch judges: Clayton Wills and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Standby referee: Clayton Wills

Stanby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch judges: Mitch Currie and Karra-Lee Nolan

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Mitch Currie

Stanby touch judge: Micheal Ford