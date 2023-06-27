The NRL have confirmed referee and match official appointments for Round 18.
In a round which is kicked off by a local derby between the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons that will be controlled by Grant Atkins, it's Adam Gee who has been handed what could be the game of the round.
The Friday prime time game between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers will see Gee joined by Gerard Sutton in the bunker.
Ashley Klein will control the game in Auckland between the high-flying New Zealand Warriors and South Sydney Rabbiotohs in front of a sell-out crowd, while the second Broncos-Dolphins clash will see Peter Gough in the middle and Gee in the bunker.
The other derby for the weekend, between the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters, will see Gerard Sutton in the middle.
Here are all the appointments for Round 18.
Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday
New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson
Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Cameron Paddy
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Nick Morel and David Munro
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton
Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones