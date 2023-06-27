SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Referee Ashley Klein gives a penalty during the round 20 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels at WIN Jubilee Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The NRL have confirmed referee and match official appointments for Round 18.

In a round which is kicked off by a local derby between the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons that will be controlled by Grant Atkins, it's Adam Gee who has been handed what could be the game of the round.

The Friday prime time game between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers will see Gee joined by Gerard Sutton in the bunker.

Ashley Klein will control the game in Auckland between the high-flying New Zealand Warriors and South Sydney Rabbiotohs in front of a sell-out crowd, while the second Broncos-Dolphins clash will see Peter Gough in the middle and Gee in the bunker.

The other derby for the weekend, between the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters, will see Gerard Sutton in the middle.

Here are all the appointments for Round 18.

Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday

New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Cameron Paddy
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Nick Morel and David Munro
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Darian Furner and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kasey Badger
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Kasey Badger
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones