The NRL have confirmed referee and match official appointments for Round 18.

In a round which is kicked off by a local derby between the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons that will be controlled by Grant Atkins, it's Adam Gee who has been handed what could be the game of the round.

The Friday prime time game between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers will see Gee joined by Gerard Sutton in the bunker.

Ashley Klein will control the game in Auckland between the high-flying New Zealand Warriors and South Sydney Rabbiotohs in front of a sell-out crowd, while the second Broncos-Dolphins clash will see Peter Gough in the middle and Gee in the bunker.

The other derby for the weekend, between the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters, will see Gerard Sutton in the middle.

Here are all the appointments for Round 18.

Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Drew Oultram

Standby touch judge: Nathan Loveday

New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Jarrod Cole

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Standby touch judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Cameron Paddy

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Nick Morel and David Munro

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: David Munro

Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby touch judge: Belinda Sharpe

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Darian Furner and Chris Sutton

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Chris Sutton

Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kasey Badger

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Standby referee: Kasey Badger

Standby touch judge: Martin Jones