The NRL have confirmed Michael Jennings will receive no recognition due to past off-field events for his 300th game.

Jennings, who returned to the competition following a protracted absence last Friday, being activated as the Roosters' 18th man, now has 299 first-grade games to his name.

It means next time he takes to the field he will pass the milestone.

The NRL typically acknowledge every player who goes past the milestone by way of a presentation and the match ball being awarded to the player, however, Jennings will have no such accolade, according to multiple reports, with Andrew Abdo confirming the news to Fox Sports.

“Due to his past conduct, Michael Jennings will not receive official NRL recognition on his 300th career match,” NRL boss Abdo told Fox Sports.

Jennings, now 35, made his return on Friday following concussions to Sam Walker and James Tedesco. His contract with the Sydney Roosters signed late in the pre-season came as something of a surprise given the three years he had spent away from the sport for a ban over using performance enhancing drugs.

The centre also had controversy around a civil court case involving his ex-wife. In 2021, Jennings was ordered to pay his former partner damages for personal injuries, with allegations which Jennings denied and never charged for made against him.

Despite that, the NRL approved the Roosters' registering his contract for the 2024 NRL season which saw him return to action on Friday evening.