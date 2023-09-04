Canberra Raiders outside back Sebastian Kris will face a five-match stint on the sidelines after being hit with a Grade 3 dangerous throw.

Kris was sent off during Sunday afternoon's Round 27 clash against the Cronulla Sharks, with his teammates crumbling out of the game as he was forced to watch on from the dressing rooms.

The tackle, which came in the 60th minute of the game, saw Kris lift Sharks' winger Sione Katoa and dump him well above the horizontal, with the landing appearing to be on the back of his head.

The referee and bunker were realistically left with no choice on the immediate punishment for Kris, and it's a punishment the NRL's match review committee agree with, pinging him with a Grade 3 charge.

The Grade 3 dangerous charge represents one of the longest suspensions available to players without being referred directly to the judiciary, and the New Zealand international centre will miss the remainder of the season with the Raiders already taking the early guilty plea to the five-match ban.

The Raiders will likely make a submission that Kris may have played for New Zealand in the end of season international tri-series against Samoa and Australia, meaning a handful of games in that suspension could be eaten up through that tournament.

Should those matches not count, then Kris may not return until Round 5 next year, with the Raiders only guaranteed of one more match this campaign, which will come in an elimination final against the Newcastle Knights next weekend.

The Raiders, who will also be missing the injured Josh Papalii and suspended Corey Horsburgh for that game, would then take on the loser of the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm clash on the road if they manage to knock over the Knights away from home.