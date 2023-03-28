NRL commentator Andrew Voss has slammed the Wests Tigers after their horror start to begin the 2023 season.

Yet to win a game this season, Voss labelled the club as "bloody ordinary" after they succumbed to their fourth defeat of the season against the Melbourne Storm.

Taking out pre-season games, the Tigers haven't won a game since Round 20, 2022 against the Brisbane Broncos, meaning they have lost nine in a row.

Not only did Voss take aim at the Wests Tigers attacking style of play but also the coaching structure between Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall.

"You do start to wonder whether the players are getting the messages clearly," Voss said on SENZ Mornings.

"Benji Marshall has already been ordained as the next coach and we see Benji in the coaches box and Tim down on the sidelines."

"Where do the instructions come from? Is the message clear to the players on what they are trying to do?"

"You would've thought their attack would be pretty good but it's been bloody ordinary."

"Who would be tipping the Tigers this weekend? Please find me someone."

Facing the Brisbane Broncos this week at Suncorp Stadium, the Tigers will be hoping they can achieve the same outcome as the last time the two teams played against each other.