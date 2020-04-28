In a move to enhance the home experience for NRL fans, some of the leading NRL coaches have agreed to allow special game-day access to offset the quiet of empty stadiums, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

With the NRL looking to aid broadcasters in dealing with the eerie silence of empty stadiums, Paramatta coach Brad Arthur and Raiders coach Ricky Stuart have agreed to be mic’d up and open up their boxes and sheds to broadcasters.

“I’m happy to do it, and I think other coaches would jump on board,” Arthur told The Sydney Morning Herald. “You could even involve the players and some of the trainers. The biggest drama with not having fans at the game is figuring out how we bring them closer and keep them watching the games.

“I’d be open to having cameras in the sheds or whatever they think of. As coaches we’d all prefer to say no, but we’re in different circumstances now. Everyone has to make sacrifices to make the game better and keep fans entertained and engaged.” This idea is similar to those in the NBA, who have successfully implemented mic’d up team talks during timeouts and end of quarters for many years into broadcasts. One option being discussed is to select certain periods in matches and breaks that coaches will know could be broadcast. This is due to the risk of strong language being used if live access is shown.

“In the situation that we’re under, it’s a responsibility of the coaches to play their part to bring this into the lounge room,” Stuart said.