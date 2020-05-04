The Sydney Roosters have been sent a scare with coach Trent Robinson undergoing a test for COVID-19 after missing training.

Robinson woke up with a sore throat and reported to his doctor rather than attending training.

“You can’t go in there with 50 guys, you can’t risk anybody, so I stayed away,” Robinson told the Herald.

“I’ll be fine. There’s no temperature. And as you can hear there’s nothing wrong with me.

“It would have been easier for me not to say anything and go to work, but that’s not the point of it … that’s not the point if we want to get the game back on.”

It is expected Robinson will receive his results on Monday night.

He said multiple people had been turned away at clubs today after reporting to clubs with a runny nose and/or sore throat.

All clubs reported back today for an education day on what the resumption of the 2020 season will look like come the May 28 resumption date.