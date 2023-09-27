New Zealand Warriors head coach has capped off a remarkable rookie season by taking out the coach of the year award at the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony.

The Warriors boss came from relative obscurity, being named the coach of the year after serving as an assistant coach under Ivan Cleary at the Penrith Panthers.

Webster turned the team around from seemingly pre-season wooden spoon favourites to a side battling for a home qualifying final.

In the end, they finished in fourth spot on the NRL ladder, rallying the support of a nation before bowing out of the finals in a preliminary final loss to the Brisbane Broncos last weekend at Suncorp Stadium.

Webster, who is likely to sign away his long-term future at the Warriors after his incredible rookie season, edged out both Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters and Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary for the coach of the year award after they were both nominated.