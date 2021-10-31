The NRL are set to give each NRL clubs a bonus payment of seven figures following a successful financial year.

The news comes as something of a surprise, given the competition was relocated to south east Queensland for the final two months of the regular season and all of the finals.

At the time, it was thought that endeavour cost the NRL around $40 million, as well as the cost of not having full crowds and moving the grand final out of New South Wales, which also hit the clubs.

However, the NRL have benefited from their own restructuring exercise during 2020 when they cut an enormous amount of cost out of the head office and digital arm of the business, with COVID initially forcing the game to tighten an over-inflated belt in order to survive.

Finances haven't been a worry during 2021 despite the relocation, with the competition also recently confirming to bring in a 17th team from 2023 in the Dolphins, although it's tipped they will be fully self-sufficient and, thanks to a deal with News Corp, actually bring extra financial security to the competition for their first five years in existence.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, the NRL have made the decision to not bank any of the game's profit from the 2021 season, but rather, split it between the 16 clubs.

It's understood that will total around one million dollars per team, which will be much-needed for a vast majority of clubs who lost plenty of cash they would normally expect through gate receipts following the initial lockdown in Sydney and then the decision to move things north to keep the season alive.

It has been reported that the NRL finished $8 million above forecast, allowing each team an extra $500,000, while they will also receive $100,000 per home game not able to be staged at their ground, meaning Queensland clubs won't receive any extra on top of the $500,000, but all other clubs will receive a figure almost double.