NRL clubs are reportedly set to pursue star Super League winger Tom Johnstone as his contract comes to an end at the conclusion of next season.

An English international for the Catalans Dragons in the Super League, Johnstone has had a remarkable career to date which has seen him score 87 tries in 112 appearances.

Debuting for the Wakefield Trinity in 2015, he has become one of the best outside back players in the world and managed to earn a call-up into the England team in 2018.

More recently, he scored for England and against Tonga in the opening match of their three-Test series and has earned honours such as being named in the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

The publication Serious About Rugby League understands that NRL clubs are set to pursue Johnstone at the expiry of his contract next season.

It is understood that English club Wakefield Trinity is also set to make a play for the winger if they can secure a promotion to the top division.

Teammate and former NRL player Sam Tomkins tipped him earlier in the year to become one of the best wingers in the Super League and globally.

"As a half-back playing on that side of the field with him, it's a luxury because you don't need to create too much," Tomkins said via Love Rugby League.

“You can just kick the ball around the same area and there's a good chance he'll get it down, or you pass the ball and he only needs a couple of inches and he does something special."

“He's had a tough run of injuries. I think Tommy Makinson has been the best winger for a long time in the competition. But I think outside of that, Tom Johnstone is the best and I think if he stays fit, he'll be the best winger in the competition for a long time.”