Each NRL club that is set to partake in the NRLW in the coming years has written to the league hoping to acquire further funding amid fears clubs could lose close to $500,000 next season.

The NRLW will expand to an 11-week, 9-round competition in 2023, with the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers all joining the league as part of the latest wave of expansion.

Both the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs missed out on joining the already-formed Broncos, Titans, Knights, Eels, Dragons and Roosters, however could be in the frame for the 2024 season.

While funding and salary caps will be heavily bolstered for next season, clubs are expected to face another season of financial loss, with costs almost doubling.

According to the AAP, NRLW clubs could be $500,000 out of pocket come the end of the 2023 season, a figure that will rise from the $250,000 estimate from this year.

Speaking to the publication, a non-Sydney club CEO expressed their concerns with the estimated losses.

"We're very happy to ensure that we uphold and be the leading standard," the chief executive said.

"But we need to make sure that we get a fair amount of funding to be able to ensure that it occurs.