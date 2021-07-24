NRL clubs could decide whether their players from second-tier nations are able to compete in England later this year should the 2021 World Cup continue to go ahead.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a decision on whether the UK Government will continue their push to get the tournament underway is set to be decided in the coming days.

With Australia and New Zealand pulling out of the World Cup, the competition is facing a below ideal showcase.

While some of the NRL's best players won't be able to represent the Kangaroos or Kiwis, those tied to second-tier nations or have dual representative flexibility could still be able to compete.

The NRL is not permitted to deny players from representing their country should they be looking to do so at the World Cup, according to The Daily Telegraph.

This could open opportunities for the likes of Jason Taumalolo (Tonga) or Viliame Kikau (Fiji) to venture to the Northern Hemisphere under their club's permission.

With these nations still planning for the World Cup to be given the green light, their reliance on NRL stars could spark tension between the international and domestic sides.

Clubs are understood not to be looking to have their key players shipped overseas amidst a global pandemic, with the added workload of the World Cup also likely placing them behind in pre-season preparations.

However, with the league currently unable to intervene, the stand-off is likely going to be settled between the player, his club and representative nation.