Several NRL rivals are circling Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds’s situation at Redfern, with the star halfback set to add more pressure to South Sydney’s constricting salary budget.
According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, Reynolds will play out as one of the most in-demand names in 2021, with his contract set to expire at the conclusion of the season.
Reynolds ended last season as the competition’s highest point-scorer and while the 30-year-old hopes to end his career at the Bunnies, there are likely to be some very enticing offers from elsewhere.
Adam Reynolds ices his 20th field goal to get the win 👏 #TelstraPremiership Moment of the Match #NRLCowboysSouths pic.twitter.com/w3IdcvYT7F
Along with Reynolds, the Rabbitohs will also be looking to re-sign stars Latrell Mitchell, Jaydn Su’A and Dane Gagai to new deals, with incoming senior coach for 2022 Jason Demetriou set to lead negotiations instead of Wayne Bennett.
Braidon Burns, Joshua Cook, Troy Dargan, Brock Gardner, Dean Hawkins, Patrick Mago, Tau Tau Moga, Benji Marshall and Mark Nicholls are also unsigned past this season.
Reynolds will headline an exciting quartet of off-contract halfbacks, joining Eels gun Mitch Moses, Storm star Jahrome Hughes and Knights veteran Mitchell Pearce.
