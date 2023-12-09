As there are very few star centres on the open market, several NRL clubs are reportedly chasing to recruit English international outside back Harry Newman.

The 23-year-old has been applying his trade in the Super League for the Leeds Rhinos since 2017, debuting at the age of 17. However, he wouldn't fully cement his place in them until 2020, in which he was named the Super League Young Player of the Year.

It has been reported by Wide World of Sports that several NRL clubs are ramping up the chase to secure the outside back as Newman wants to test himself in the NRL.

Despite the interest, they will have to contend with Leeds Rhinos, who are looking to retain him and suitors from rugby union.

Recently, Newman competed for England in a three-match Test series against Tonga, earning his international debut in the process.

During the three outings, he impressed with his barnstorming runs and impressive defence on the edge of the field, going head-to-head with Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels) and Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons).

It is understood that his contract only runs through until the end of the 2024 Super League season, meaning he will likely make a decision soon to lock up his future post-2024.

As of the end of the 2023 season, he has appeared in 75 matches and scored 42 tries in the process - scoring just over one try every two games.