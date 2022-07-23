A large portion of NRL clubs have called out for daily COVID testing to be scrapped for the players of the finals series, following fears that a series of positive tests could turn the post-season on its head.

COVID has wreaked havoc for clubs recently, with the Sea Eagles missing three players to the virus on Friday, as well as the likes of Cameron Munster, Jack Wighton and Murray Taulagi missing Origin games after going into isolation.

NRL clubs are calling for the daily testing of players to be scrapped, and only used for those that are displaying cold-like symptoms.

The NRL are still pondering the reintroduction of a bubble heading into the finals, however the Rugby League Players Association is reluctant to introduce one, after players have gone through two years of restrictions.

While was hesitant on a bubble, RLPA boss Clint Newman did back the daily testing, crediting it for the lack of widespread impacts on this season.

“In regards to players going into bubbles, we are 100 per cent supportive of the current common sense approach.

“The NRL’s testing policy has been really effective in limiting the mass breakouts at clubs. That has been shown by not a single game being postponed."

Newton says the players know what's on the line at the pointy end of the season, and are 'naturally cautious' when it comes to protecting themselves from the virus.

“A lot of players stay home more, they don’t put themselves in a position where they could be compromised. We wouldn’t be supportive of wide-ranging mandates and certainly any mandates that were introduced would have to be backed by very strong evidence and data.

"The biggest punishment for any player would be to get Covid-19 and miss finals or a grand final. So they are aware of the risks.”

The NRL are expected to remain firm on their stance and keep current protocols in place, in order to maintain any sudden outbreak come finals time.