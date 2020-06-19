The Parramatta Eels are set to sign former Hull FC playmaker Jordan Rankin to a short term deal, reports hulldailymail.co.uk.

With Rankin’s Super League deal being terminated just three weeks ago on compassionate grounds, the Eels were quick to swoop on Rankin and have signed him until the end of the season to add further depth into an already well performing unit.

Rankin had previously played in the NRL for the Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers before making the move to the Super League. But, the 28 year old is now set to join the ladder leading Eels as they look for their first premiership since 1986.

Rankin was contracted with the Huddersfield Giants, but has been on loan with the Castleford Tigers since the start of 2019 and was playing great football for the Tigers before the seasons suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Super League suspension, Rankin had a tough decision to make with his career and has ultimately opted to finish his career in England and return back home to Australia to be with his family.