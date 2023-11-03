The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly tabled an offer to outside back Moses Suli to keep him at the club for the long term.

Despite the Dragons' lacklustre performances in the last couple of seasons, Suli has been one of the club's best performers on the edge of the field and is now set to be rewarded for his hard work, incredible skill and determination.

Joining the club at the beginning of the 2022 season, the centre has achieved 39 games for the red and white to go along with 28 points (seven tries).

Technically a free agent for the 2025 season, that isn't set to last long, with an NRL club tabling a long-term offer to Suli as the 25-year-old enters the peak stages of his career.

As reported by the Herald, the Dragons have tabled a three-year contract extension to Moses Suli to keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

This news comes after Suli was heavily linked to a return to the Wests Tigers. Only playing one season and 16 games at the Tigers, he initially signed with them on a three-year contract but was released at the end of 2017 - his first season in the NRL.

At the time, the Tongan international made history at the Tigers in 2017 by becoming the highest-paid player yet to play in the NRL.

His NRL career also includes a four-year stint at the Manly Sea Eagles between 2018-2021, where he scored 12 tries in 63 appearances for the Northern Beaches side.