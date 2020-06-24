Broncos star David Fifita could be set for a huge payday if he chooses to move to the Gold Coast Titans as they up the ante to try and sign him.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Titans are willing to lay everything on the table as they prepare a $5 million deal and the richest in the club’s history to nab the Broncos young gun.

It would see Fifita earn $1 million a season over the five-year del. However, it doesn’t stop there, as Titans culture chief Mal Meninga is willing to go even further and offer Fifita a 10-year deal similar to Cowboy Jason Taumalolo’s.

The Titans though could be in the box seat as Meninga has reached out to the player, and with the form of the Broncos dipping as well as scrutiny of coach Anthony Siebold has left Fifita with many questions.

The Broncos are also under pressure from the salary cap, and if Fififta chooses to stay at the club, it could mean he misses out on an extra $1.5 million.

Earlier this year the Titans reportedly offered Fifita a four-year deal worth $3.2 million.

Former Broncos captain Gorden Tallis, who now works for the Titans, said that if Fifita chooses to sign with the Titans it can change their culture.

“It would be a great move for Fifita,” Tallis told The Daily Telegraph.

“When you get a young kid that is so good it can be a game-changer for your club because everyone comes along with it.

“It can take only one signing to change things.

“Glenn Lazarus at the Melbourne Storm set the culture. Greg Inglis went to South Sydney.

“Sam Burgess went to a struggling South Sydney at a young age and ended up winning a premiership.

“Johnathan Thurston was the same at the Cowboys. Ask him which grand final win means more to him – playing in a star-studded Bulldogs team (2004) or getting his own team across the line (2015) at the Cowboys.

“Dave Fifita has to think about how he wants to be challenged and remembered.”