An NRL club is reportedly showing a keen interest in recruiting Blaize Talagi's younger brother as part of a package deal to secure the brothers' services.

Free to negotiate with rival clubs after turning down a player option in his contract, Blaize Talagi's future has been up in the air for several months since deciding to test the open market.

As the Eels try their best to keep the teenage sensation on their books for next season and beyond, The Dolphins - the frontrunners for his signature - Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons have all shown an interest in him over the past couple of months.

However, as the fullback's future remains uncertain, one of the above clubs has turned their attention to his younger brother.

Planning to meet with Blaize Talagi and his family this week, per The Herald, the Dragons are also showing a keen interest in his brother Ryda Talagi as part of a package deal in an attempt to lure them both to Wollongong.

The captain of the Parramatta Eels U16s team in 2023, Ryda represented the club's Harold Matthews Cup team this season and would claim the Eels' Harold Matthews Cup Best Forward Award after a standout season.

Playing in the front-row, he was recently selected for the 2024 Australian Schoolboys team alongside fellow Eels juniors Lachlan Coinakis, Tyson Sangalang, and Lincoln Fletcher.

Talagi's potential arrival at the Red V will see the team create a formidable forward pack for the future that will include him, U19s NSW Blus representative prop Loko Pasifiki Tonga and U19s NSW Blues and Australian Schoolboys second-rower Jacob Halangahu.