Currently unsigned for the 2025 NRL season, a surprising club has reportedly entered the mix for Blaize Talagi's prized signature.

Free to negotiate with rival clubs after turning down a player option in his contract, Talagi's future has been up in the air for several months since deciding to test the open market.

One of the best young talents in rugby league, Talagi has proved this season that he has the potential to become an elite back of the NRL and is able to play at fullback, in the centres or in the halves.

Already linked with a potential move to the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons, another team has emerged as his potential home, making it a four-club race for his signature.

According to The Newcastle Herald's Barry Toohey, the Dolphins have emerged as the favourites to sign him if he doesn't decide to re-sign with the Parramatta Eels.

It is understood that the Eels are "desperate to keep" him at the club despite whispers and rumours linking him to rival teams.

“He was waiting to see who the coach was before he made a call on his future,” journalist Brent Read said on NRL 360.

The Dolphins have a plethora of outside back stocks at the moment but Edrick Lee, Tesi Niu and Valynce Te Whare remain unsigned beyond this season.

Already signing Kulikefu Finefeiaki (Cowboys) and Junior Tupou (Tigers) for next season, a move for Talagi would create plenty of competition for the five back-line positions.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, and Herbie Farnworth have cemented their spots in the team, while Talagi, Tupou, Jake Averillo, and Jack Bostock would compete for the other positions.