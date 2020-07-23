Bulldogs star Corey Harawira-Naera is on the verge of signing with the Canberra Raiders, according to NRL.com.

It is believed that the 25-year old will be released immediately and could debut for the Green Machine as early as Round 12.

He will play out the rest of the season with the Raiders and a further two years in a major coup for the club.

Harawira-Naera recently had his NRL reregistration overturned but was reportedly unhappy with the way the Bulldogs handled the matter.

He is eligible to return from his 10-game suspension for the pe-season Port Macquarie schoolgirl scandal in Round 12.

It comes after Harawira-Naera’s former side Canterbury announced Trent Barrett as their new head coach.

Barrett was reportedly part of the Bulldogs’ attempts to retain the back-rower, ultimately to no avail.

Harawira-Naera has played 67 NRL games after making his debut for Penrith in 2017 before crossing to Canterbury last season.