Former Wests Tigers forward Tukimihia Simpkins will officially make his return to the NRL next season, signing a new contract with the Gold Coast Titans.

Following a strong season with the Norths Devils this season that saw them reach the QLD Cup Grand Final, Simpkins has signed a two-year contract with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2026 NRL season, which will see him join the club's development list.

Simpkins moved states to play for the Devils after spending the previous four seasons with the Wests Tigers and their NSW Cup feeder team, the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Standing at an impressive 192cm and 105kg, the second-rower turned prop managed five appearances for the Wests Tigers three years ago, having joined them from the North Queensland Cowboys, but has since found himself away from the top grade.

Only 22, Simpkins was initially signed to the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition at the age of 15 before deciding to make the cross-code switch to rugby league.

"Tuki has been really impressive for the Norths Devils this season, and it's great to have him join our development roster in 2025 to bolster our pack," Des Hasler said.

"We're excited to see him continue his rugby league journey with us."

Gold Coast Titans Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Jayden Campbell

2. Jojo Fifita

3. Brian Kelly

4. Phillip Sami

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. AJ Brimson

7. Kieran Foran

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Sam Verrills

10. Moeaki Fotuaika

11. Beau Fermor

12. David Fifita

13. Josiah Pahulu

Interchange

14. Carter Gordon

15. Jaimin Jolliffe

16. Keenan Palasia

17. Chris Randall

Rest of squad

18. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

19. Ryan Foran

20. Tony Francis

21. Keano Kini

22. Ben Liyou

23. Ken Maumalo

24. Seth Nikotemo

25. Tanah Boyd

26. Harley Smith-Shields

27. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 5

2025 development list

1. Arama Hau

2. Zane Harrison

3. Sam Stephenson

4. Tukimihia Simpkins