St George Illawarra are ready to open the cheque book to lure Melbourne Storm and Queensland prop Christian Welch to the club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Dragons have offered Welch a three-year deal worth more than $1 million to get him to the club.

Welch and the Dragons had a positive meeting via Zoom which prompted them to make a formal offer to him.

With Welch’s contract up at year’s end, it’s believed his decision will now come down to moving to the Dragons, or remaining with the Storm.

With Tyson Frizell and James Graham already departing the club and Jack de Belin’s uncertainty, the Dragons believe a Welch addition will be a handy one to strengthen their forward stocks.

The Dragons are also targeting a move for Super League try scoring machine Tom Johnstone.

Johnstone, 25, has scored 72 tries in 85 games for Wakefield Trinity and has also represented England once, where he also scored a try in that appearance also.

Johnstone has had his injury struggles though, missing huge chunks of 2017 and 2019 due to ACL tears in both knees.

With Johnstone contracted to Wakefield until 2022, the club have put a transfer fee to his name. Should Johnstone land with the Dragons, the impending move of Jason Saab would become immediate, with the Dragons approaching rival clubs in the hope of a player swap deal.