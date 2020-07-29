Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has revealed his club could make a play for Melbourne Storm champion Cameron Smith.

Off-contract at the end of this season, the 37-year old is currently undecided if he will extend his career into the 2021 season.

With hooker Harry Grant set to return to the Storm next season, it could open the door for Smith’s exit should he wish to play on.

Seibold, who previously worked with Smith at the Storm as an assistant coach, said it’s something they would consider.

“Of course, it is something we would consider but it is a really long bow. Would he add something to us? Could he add something to us? Of course he could,” Seibold told NRL Media.

“I worked with Smithy for five years at club level and rep level so I do have a really good working relationship with him. It is not something I have spoken to Cameron about or he has spoken to me about.

“A little bit of experience would be something to add to the group, going forward. I am not sure how long he wants to play for but Cameron would add not only experience but leadership and quality on and off the field to any organisation or any team… but I would assume that Cameron would finish his career at the Melbourne Storm.”

Asked what the Broncos’ recruitment strategy would be and if they would pursue stars of Smith’s ilk, Seibold said all options would be assessed.

“It is an interesting question but everyone is guided by the salary cap. We only got told that David was going on the weekend so our whole focus has been on the Cronulla Sharks [on Friday night],” Seibold said.

“If there is an opportunity to bring in a player it has to be the right player for the right reasons. David leaving doesn’t mean we have a bucket load of money.”