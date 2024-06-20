After months of rumours, the Canberra Raiders have officially confirmed the signings of three former Under-19s NSW Blues representatives as they rebuild their roster under Ricky Stuart.

The Raiders have confirmed that Ethan Sanders (Parramatta Eels) and Myles Martin (Newcastle Knights) have agreed to three-year contracts with the club until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The club has also confirmed that Savelio Tamale (St George Illawarra Dragons) will join the club on a two-year deal until the end of 2026.

The arrival of the trio to Canberra means the club will have six representatives from the 2023 U19s State of Origin match that saw NSW defeat Queensland 32-14 - the other three are Ethan Strange, Chevy Stewart and Jake Clydsdale.

“We're really excited to have Ethan, Myles and Savelio join us in 2025 and we know they have the talent and drive to take their games to the next level,” Raiders NRL Recruitment Manager Joel Carbone said.

“We've demonstrated that our club provides opportunity and a clear pathway to the NRL and we look forward to them joining us in 2025 and wish them all the best for the remainder of their seasons with their current clubs.”