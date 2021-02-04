After officially pulling out of the Israel Folau race after receiving plenty of backlash from the club’s sponsors and supporters, one NRL club chief executive believes the St George Illawarra Dragons have done the right thing.

He believes they should turn their attention to developing the next Folau instead of going back to someone who left the game.

Folau, 31, still has a year remaining on his contract in the French Super League with Catalans, but is still hoping for a return to the NRL at some point and is hopeful another team will give him another chance in the league.

According to The Daily Telegraph, no other clubs have currently expressed any serious interest in Folau.

Given Folau’s past and the potential legal issues surrounding his religious beliefs, the NRL are keeping a tight lip on the situation and won’t act further on allowing Folau back into the league until an application is put before them.

The club chief executive said he’s happy St George “came to their senses” and pulled out of the Folau race.

“He was the bloke that walked out (previously) and now he wants to walk out on his deal in France because it doesn’t suit him,” the chief executive told The Daily Telegraph.

“It can’t be rewarded.

“I have had it.

“I am so glad that he doesn’t get a chance to s**t on the game again.

“I am glad just for the game that these blokes don’t get to keep doing it when they want to.

“And I am happy that St George came to their senses.”

With some quality young talent coming through the doors at the Dragons, he also added that it’s time to develop the next crop of players and give them the time and effort.

“Put some effort into the next young kid, they are out there,” he added.

“Put your time and effort in developing the Feagai brothers or whoever it is, bring them through.

“There is another Israel Folau out there … Joseph Suaalii, they are out there. Why do you want to worry about that one? Put your time and effort into developing the next young outside back. There is more upside in that.”