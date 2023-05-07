The NRL's match review committee have handed out two charges from Saturday's matches at Magic Round, with New Zealand Warriors' duo Jackson Ford and Marata Niukore both escaping with fines.

Ford, who was sin binned for a hip drop tackle during the second half of the loss to the Penrith Panthers in the first game of Saturday's action, has been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for the tackle against Spencer Leniu.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons' second-rower, who has been impressive since being signed by Andrew Webster's Warriors' outfit for 2023, escapes with a $1000 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

The Grade 1 charge is sure to bring about more questions over the hip drop charge and consistency of both penalties and charges, given he was sin binned but has only copped a Grade 1 charge for what looked to be a textbook hip drop.

Just weeks ago, Brisbane Broncos' prop Payne Haas wasn't sin binned but was handed a Grade 2 charge.

While the hip drop will continue to be a talking point from week to week in the NRL at this stage, the NRL's match review committee also found reason to charge Marata Niukore for a high shot on Scott Sorensen.

The 45th minute tackle wasn't penalised, however, with Niukore up to a third offence on his rolling record, he will be up for a $3000 fine with the early guilty plea, or he can head to the judiciary and risk two matches.

No other charges were handed out from any of the games on Saturday, with the Dolphins beating the Sharks, and the Rabbitohs knocking over the Storm in the two later games.

Both Ford and Niukore have until midday (AEST) on Monday to confirm whether they will accept the early guilty plea or fight the charges at the judiciary.