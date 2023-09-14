The NRL has changed the mid-season transfer deadline date back to June 30 for next season and beyond.

From the 2021 to 2023 season, the mid-season transfer deadline date was the first Monday in August, but that has since been changed. The August deadline came into effect during the 2021 season, which was COVID-affected.

Unless the transfer is complete by the midway point of the season in June, the transfer will no longer be allowed. For example, Tevita Pangai Junior's move from the Broncos to the Panthers in 2021 would no longer be feasible.

"This gets the balance right," Andrew Abdo told AAP.

"It allows clubs to plan their rosters for the second half of the season based on injuries and player availability, while making sure there aren't changes at the end of the season which impact the integrity of the competition."

Other changes for 2024 and beyond include that clubs will be able to field supplementary players outside of their original Top 30 roster at any point during the season. This means clubs will no longer have to apply for an exemption from the NRL.

Also, players who have come through the club's development system and have played less than six games in either the state cup or first grade will be unable to be approached by rival clubs until after Round 6 of the final season of their contract.