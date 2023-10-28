As the Bulldogs initiate preparations for their upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the focus is not only on the team's performance on the field but also on potential leadership changes off it.

Current Chairman, John Khoury, appears to have significant support, but the Bulldogs' continued struggles on the field since his appointment in 2020 have raised questions about his tenure.

While Khoury has been at the helm, the Bulldogs have endured continuously poor on-field results. Whispered speculation suggests that he could face a challenge for the Chairman's position at the AGM, as fans and stakeholders consider a change in leadership to turn the club's fortunes around.

However, Khoury isn't the only figure under scrutiny. Phil Gould, who was appointed as the head of football only 12 months ago, is also in the spotlight. Many are eager for immediate success, but there seems to be a consensus within the current board to trust the plan outlined by Gould.

Gould's vision centres around a more long-term plan that emphasises junior development pathways and strategic recruitment. While success may not be immediate, the board is willing to give him the time and resources needed to execute the plan.

Off the field, the Bulldogs are making strides. Thanks to a significant funding injection of $40 million from the State Government, they are working on a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence at Belmore Sports Ground.

The Bulldogs are also strengthening their connection to the community through initiatives with local schools, hospitals and not-for-profit organisations. The aim is to rediscover the essence of what it means to represent Canterbury-Bankstown and foster a sense of pride and community engagement.

The club is in a strong position commercially, setting records for the sponsorship program in 2024. The club is also on track to set new membership records.