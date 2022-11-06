The NRL is facing increasing frustration from a number of clubs as negotiations continue to drag on over funding details for the new season.

The current lack of clarity on the salary cap is subsequently impacting contract negotiations, with clubs unable to offer certainty thanks to the ongoing delays.

Negotiations have taken months and show no signs of reaching a positive conclusion, and the Daily Telegraph reports that a number of clubs have threatened to establish a breakaway rugby league competition if an agreement can't be reached.

Such a move is reportedly a remote possibility, with all 16 club licenses expiring and up for renewal next season - although the threat and the reality are still worlds apart.

CEO of current premiers Penrith, Brian Fletcher has taken aim at long-time friend and ARLC head Peter V'Landys as the “deplorable” situation continues.

“Peter has got to realise we need some answers and we need some transparency,” Fletcher told the Telegraph.

“We've asked for a balance sheet from Magic Round.

“We put on the show but we never see anything. It's actually deplorable. Show us the figures.

“It's hard to support them when you think they are robbing you. The clubs are shareholders.

“How much did (the NRL) make on the grand final? And why rob the people that put the game on?”

The increasing tension is putting more and more pressure on the NRL, so much so that V'Landys and Andrew Abdo have reportedly cancelled their trip to the World Cup to stay and focus on negotiations.

It's a double blow for the administrative team after it was reported that the grand plans for an NRL game in the United States next year had finally fallen through.

Fletcher's calls echo an increasing chorus of frustration with the NRL's inability to strike a deal, although the realistic probability of a breakaway league is remote at best.

“I think clubs and players just want closure,” former Raiders captain Simon Woolford said in response to the claims.

“The fact the 2023 season has started and no final figures on salary cap are set is an absolute joke.”