While he is mostly happy with the state of the game in 2022, NRL Chairman Peter V'Landys has revealed that scrums are next on the list of things to change.

For years, scrums have been a glorified rest for teams. It was at some point through modern history that any player was able to slot into any position that it became a farce.

Changes have already been made to scrums, giving teams less rest and more of an opportunity for the attacking team, but V'Landys isn't done tweaking yet.

Speaking on SEN, V'Landys described what tweaks he thinks should be made in the future.

“I think part of the fabric of the game is the scrums. I think we need to improve and make the scrums more credible,” V’landys said.

“At the moment, scrums really are irrelevant to a certain degree.

“I’d love to see the scrum a little bit more credible than what it is.”

V'Landys continued with how happy he is with the balance in the game in 2022.

“I think we’ve got the balance right now.

"I think the rule change this year where you get a penalty in your own 40m for a ruck infringement or not standing back the 10m, it’s balanced it back a little bit.

“Maybe the balance wasn’t quite right last year but I think the balance is right now.”