NRL bad boy Curtis Scott is reportedly attempting to make a comeback to the game of rugby league after last playing in the 2021 season.

Playing with both the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders for a combined 72 games across six seasons, Scott gained notoriety in 2022 after he was found guilty of assaulting and threatening his former partner.

Wide World of Sports has reported that Curtis Scott is attempting to make a miraculous comeback to the game of rugby league and has been offered to several NRL clubs.

Known for a range of off-field incidents and his antics, Scott last played in the NRL three years ago but is still only 26 years old.

Along with being found guilty of assault, other incidents included being involved in a footy brawl in the Wests Group Macarthur First Grade competition earlier this year.

Playing for the Thirlmere Roosters, Scott was sent off for striking. However, the former Raiders and Storm centre claimed he was eye gouged in the lead-up to the incident, and it's a claim backed up by former Wests Tigers' prop Bryce Gibbs.

However, even if an NRL team picks him up, it is understood that the NRL would have to agree to register any contract he signs. This means even if a club is interested he may not play NRL ever again.