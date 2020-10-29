It was revealed that the NRL was set to abandon the national anthem for the game’s biggest showpiece event, the State of Origin series.

Now the NRL has backflipped on that decision to dump the national anthem from Origin.

This all comes after a huge backlash from fans and a phone call from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Chairman Peter V’landys stepped in this afternoon to overturn the decision after receiving the call from Morrison regarding the issue.

It is believed Morrison told V’landys that after a year of heartbreak it has never been more important to be singing the national anthem, as per the Daily Telegraph.

If the anthem does not get played it will be the first time in 40 years.

The explanation given by the NRL to an Independent commission about scrapping the anthem was that the event is not a contest between international countries.

“Playing the national anthem will be reserved for Test matches, grand final and ANZAC Day,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“State of Origin is about the tribalism of the two states, it’s Australia’s biggest sporting rivalry. When NSW and Queensland run out we want that tension to erupt immediately.

“The game remains committed to our anthem. You need to look no further than last weekend’s grand final.”

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler had vowed to support any indigenous Blues players who wish to remain silent, saying: “Our anthem, it definitely needs work”.

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher had backed the NRL’s move to ban the national anthem at State of Origin.

“Australians should be proud of their anthem and if you have the green and gold on everyone will sing along with it.

“But if certain sections of society have an issue with it and if there will be negative reaction drawn to State of Origin, it’s not worth the controversy.

“State of Origin is not an international event, so there’s no reason why it should be played.

“The QRL were asked for their opinion and I agreed Origin was not an international event. There have been pockets of dissent lately and it has involved administrators and players.

“There may have been some problems from the NSW camp last year and we didn’t get any inkling of it until the last minute.

“We are all Australian and I don’t want to see State of Origin used as a political football, pardon the pun.

“The Origin event should be respected and honoured, not get involved in political issues.”

The NRL has now released a statement saying they had changed their decision and are committed to playing the anthem prior to kick off in each three Origin games.

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys said: “Our decision not to play the anthem was never about politics. We have always been committed to the anthem as shown at the grand final last weekend.

“The original decision not to play the anthem at Origin was about the rivalry and tribalism associated with the Origin series.

“However, having listened to the public response and given the strong national unity in fighting the COVID pandemic together, the commission has decided it is important to ensure that unity continues.

“We have always been a commission that listens to our fans. We have heard the message and acted accordingly.”