The NRL have reportedly asked clubs to provide feedback on the 2024 NRL season over a number of contentious issues which sparked what was seemingly a never-ending stream of controversy.

With the season now in the rear view mirror, the NRL will be desperate to ensure a number of the issues encountered this campaign are a thing of the past.

While coach complaints were often kept to a minimum, a handful late in the season over officiating decisions, particularly those made by the bunker, have seen its role in the game parachute to the top of the list, with The Sydney Morning Herald obtaining an email sent to clubs which asked for feedback from clubs over a number of issues.

On-field officiating is also on the list, and by extension, the Monday footy briefings delivered by the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley could also come under scrutiny.

The Bunker and its role is a high priority, but so too is the judiciary system and match review committee, which was widely panned by fans this year for a perceived inconsistency, while some penalties also didn't appear to fit the crime.

Under the current system, players receive harsher penalties for multiple offences - a ruling that eventually meant Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona copped five games for a Grade 3 high shot in the preliminary final win over the Sydney Roosters.

Concussion protocols will also be believed to come under the microscope over the coming weeks, and while no comments have been made over what those changes could look like, there were plenty of calls this year for an 18th man to be introduced as soon as any player was taken out with a concussion.

In other on-field matters, it's also anticipated that there will be a crackdown on the correct play of the balls next season.

The NRL generally runs feedback sessions with clubs each season before liaising with the Australian Rugby League Commission over potential rule changes for the following season.

Annesley told the Herald that the process was underway.

“Firstly, it's important to remember that overall the game is in great shape. While fan engagement has never been higher, the commission is always focused on ensuring the views of stakeholders are at the forefront of planning for every new season," he said.

“As such, we are currently undertaking our annual process of gathering feedback from clubs, club members and commercial partners.

“The data, trends, and feedback provided will be collated, analysed and considered by the commission to determine whether any rules, policies or procedures require tweaking for the 2025 season.”