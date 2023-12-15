The NRL has confirmed a historic partnership with Mixed Martial Arts promotion UFC ahead of the 2024 season opener at Allegiant Stadium.

The partnership between the two organisations will see the NRL teams provided access to UFC's state-of-the-art training facilities in Las Vegas and will provide promotional and content opportunities.

This means that high-profile UFC fighters and NRL players will interact with one another and create content with one another.

“This is a groundbreaking partnership that will provide opportunities for UFC fans to get an understanding and insight on what our great game is all about," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said at the announcement in Las Vegas via NRL.com.

“UFC has a global fan base of 700million and remains one of the fastest growing sports in the world. They have invested in their athletes, in their events and in their fans.

"I am excited about the possibilities this strategic partnership provides for us to grow our audiences both in the US and Australia”.

Abdo's words were followed by comments from UFC Vice President, Head of International and Content Dave Shaw who stated the two parties have had close ties for many years already.

“There is a great link between our two sports, and I am excited about this partnership and the opportunities we have to grow together,” said Shaw.

“We know the NRL is one of the biggest sporting competitions Down Under and they have aspirations to grow their sport here in the U.S.

“We have seen UFC athletes like Alex Volkanovski and Tai ‘Bam Bam' Tuivasa start their careers in rugby league before transitioning to MMA... and we've also seen plenty of NRL stars enjoying the action at our UFC events across the globe.

"There is a connection between the sports that transcends beyond the Octagon and that is what excites us about this partnership.”

