The NRL Commision on Tuesday night has announced changes for the rest of the 2020 season in a bid to make the game more entertaining and free flowing.

There will only be one on-field referee and introduce six more tackles rather than a penalty stoppage for ruck infringements.

Referees retain thre right to issue a full penalty and put players in the sin bin for persistent ruck infringements and professional fouls.

I’ve come to accept the one ref. Meh. But six again? This could change the way the game is played, and not sure if it’s for the better. #nrl pic.twitter.com/4bTBV73XLr — matt (@mattencarnacion) May 13, 2020

ARL chairman Peter V’landys said the Commision’s decisioin would ensure better control of the game and reduce stoppages.

“The decision shouldn’t been seen as taking one referee out it should be that we are using three full time experienced referees controlling the game which will ensure greater surveillance of the ruck and the wrestle,” he said.

“This decision will significantly reduce the number of stoppages in games and showcase more open unstructured play for the benefit of fans.

“These decisions address the issue of wrestling and slowing the ruck down which has been the biggest issue in the game.

“It’s clear the current system hasn’t effectively addressed the issue of wrestling in the game. Reverting to one referee together with the new six again rule gives us a chance to speed up the ruck and create more free flowing rugby league.

“Giving the attacking team six more tackles for a ruck infringement will be a significant deterrent to slowing the ruck.

“No team is going to want to defend multiple sets of tackles without a stoppage in play. This is the greatest disincentive for what has become habitual ruck infringements.”

So stoked for a world with more confusing six again calls https://t.co/tk0bhl2tMA — Nick Campton (@campo37) May 13, 2020

One ref could thrive if they are willing to use the sin bin to police the ruck. But why add the 6 again ‘option’? Because if the ‘penalty’ given for a ruck indiscretion is only 6 again, how can a ref possibly sin bin a player for repeated non penalty worthy infringements?#NRL pic.twitter.com/nnwlRhyK5v — The NRL Tweet (@NRLTweet) May 13, 2020