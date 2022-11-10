The NRL All Stars will return in 2023, heading to New Zealand for the first time.

On the first weekend of pre-season trials, All Stars players will be unavailable for their club as the All Stars concept finds a new home on the Saturday afternoon in Rotorua.

While the pre-season kicks off with the Warriors and Tigers clashing in Auckland on Thursday, February 9, the All Stars games on the Saturday will create a bumper day of rugby league.

Immediately following the two All Stars games, the Parramatta Eels will clash with the Penrith Panthers at 6pm (AEDT) in Sydney's west for their traditional trial match, before the St George Illawarra Dragons clash with St Helens in Wollongong to close out the day of rugby league.

It's tipped that the women's All Stars game will kick-off at around 2pm (AEDT), before the men's match follows at around 4pm (AEDT) in Rotorua.

Excitement was expressed at the end of last year's game over the potential idea of taking the All Stars concept to New Zealand for the first time.

Originally launched as the NRL All Stars vs Indigenous All Stars, the game has taken on a number of concepts before ultimately becoming Indigenous vs Maori for the 2019 edition.

Since then, crowds of 18,802, 23,599, 20,206 and 26,755 have been drawn to Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Townsville and Parramatta respectively for the four editions, with the Maroi winning two, Indigenous one and the other match - in 2021 - ending in a ten-all draw.