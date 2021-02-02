The squads for the Indigenous and Maori All-Stars Match have been announced, with new Rabbitohs signing Benji Marshall making a shock inclusion for David Kidwell’s side.

Jack Wighton is the only change to Laurie Daley’s back-line from last season, with Latrell Mitchell set to start in the No.1 jumper.

Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga won’t feature in Kidwell’s squad as he continues to battle a shoulder injury, while Marshall has been selected to start on the bench for the match.

The clash is scheduled for Saturday, February 20 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville

The Maori All-Stars were victorious last year, winning the match 301-6.