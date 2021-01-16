NRL may be forced into COVID bubbles as state border closures threaten to derail the start of the season.

With the annual All-Star game scheduled in Townsville on February 20, the NRL could potentially be forced to apply for a travel exemption with the Queensland Government which will require the introduction of biosecurity measures such as a COVID bubble.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told The Daily Telegraph’s Travis Meyn that the league is hopeful low infection rates prevent players from entering bubbles for the All-Stars match.

“We are hopeful we see a low infection rate over the next couple of weeks and borders opening,” Abdo told The Daily Telegraph.

“If not, we will be ready for any situation and permutation that arises and will respond accordingly based on the advice of our experts and what we agree with each of the state governments.”