Something we thought we’d never see in our great game of Rugby League is the new trend of ‘diving’ and ‘milking’ penalties.

For a code that prides itself on its physicality, toughness and athleticism, the last thing punters expect to see are players faking injuries to procure a penalty.

This issue came to light when Daly Cherry-Evans called for a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in regards to players milking penalties prior to Origin I in Townsville.

League footy boss Graham Annesley has been increasingly vocal regarding the latest trend.

Annesley recommended that the NRL should ensure players who have acted as if they’d been hit in the head come off for a compulsory HIA.

The former Titans boss also believes that players should leave the field for one or two minutes, which would be the same amount of time the game would be stopped if the trainer was to come on.

“If we think a trend develops and it continues then we will be left with no alternative but to look at rule change options at the end of the season to try and address it,” Annesley said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The commission has shown in the past they are prepared to be agile when they need to be so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

“At the moment what we are preparing to do is appeal to players and coaches to ensure this doesn’t become a major problem in our game.”

Moreover, the last thing NRL fans want are more rule changes. If a match review committee assess prior footage and see players milking a penalty, then they could decide to slap them with a hefty fine.

If the game was to make players sit out for a minute or two it could confuse fans and leave them severely disinterested in the game.