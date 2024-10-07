The 2024 NRL season has only just come to an end, but already attention is switching to 2025, with the Penrith Panthers set to push for a fifth straight premiership.

Their unprecedented fourth title will be followed by another exodus, with Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva heading to the Wests Tigers and James Fisher-Harris taking flight to the New Zealand Warriors.

The Melbourne Storm, who challenged them in last night's grand final, will welcome Stefano Utoikamanu to the side and, unsurprisingly, enter 2025 as the equal favourites alongside the men from the foot of the mountains in odds that have now been released by PointsBet.

There is a considerable distance between the top two (both at $4.50) and the next teams, with the Sharks and Broncos tied on the next line of odds at $9.

The Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs (who would be major improvers alongside the Broncos), and Manly Sea Eagles are the other teams currently in the top eight odds-wise.

At the other end of the table, bookmakers are predicting another difficult season for the Tigers, with the longest odds to win the competition at $81.

The Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights are the next furthest away at $67, with the Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins also paying more than $50.

All odds from PointsBet, correct at 4 pm, Monday, October 7.

Here is how every team sits in the odds department a day after the 2024 grand final.

2025 NRL betting odds

Melbourne Storm - $4.50

Penrith Panthers - $4.50

Cronulla Sharks - $9

Brisbane Broncos - $11

Sydney Roosters - $11

Canterbury Bulldogs - $11

South Sydney Rabbitohs - $15

Manly Sea Eagles - $17

North Queensland Cowboys - $23

Parramatta Eels - $31

St George Illawarra Dragons - $34

New Zealand Warriors - $41

The Dolphins - $51

Gold Coast Titans - $51

Newcastle Knights - $67

Canberra Raiders - $67

Wests Tigers - $81