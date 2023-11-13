The NRL have released their fixtures for 2024, with every team drawn to play eight opposition teams twice.

A fair fixture list is a near impossibility in the NRL given the fixture constraints, and some teams will be up in arms about their list of teams to play twice next campaign.

Here is who your team will be seeing double of in 2024.

Brisbane Broncos: Roosters, Rabbitohs, Panthers, Cowboys, Storm, Dolphins, Eels, Titans

Canberra Raiders: Knights, Tigers, Warriors, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Roosters, Cowboys

Canterbury Bulldogs: Raiders, Eels, Sharks, Roosters, Knights, Dragons, Warriors, Cowboys

Cronulla Sharks: Raiders, Bulldogs, Warriors, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Dragons, Titans

Gold Coast Titans: Broncos, Sharks, Dragons, Dolphins, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Knights

Manly Sea Eagles: Raiders, Titans, Rabbitohs, Roosters, Eels, Dragons, Panthers, Warriors

Melbourne Storm: Broncos, Panthers, Warriors, Knights, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Eels, Dolphins

Newcastle Knights: Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Warriors, Dolphins, Tigers, Panthers

New Zealand Warriors: Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles, Storm, Knights, Dolphins

North Queensland Cowboys: Broncos, Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Dolphins, Panthers, Tigers

Parramatta Eels: Broncos, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Panthers, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Roosters

Penrith Panthers: Broncos, Sea Eagles, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Eels, Rabbitohs, Dragons,

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Broncos, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Storm, Eels, Panthers, Roosters, Tigers,

St George Illawarra Dragons: Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles, Panthers, Dolphins, Tigers, Roosters

Sydney Roosters: Broncos, Raiders, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Eels, Rabbitohs, Dragons

The Dolphins: Broncos, Titans, Storm, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Dragons, Tigers

Wests Tigers: Raiders, Sharks, Knights, Cowboys, Eels, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Dolphins