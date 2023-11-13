The NRL have released their fixtures for 2024, with every team drawn to play eight opposition teams twice.
A fair fixture list is a near impossibility in the NRL given the fixture constraints, and some teams will be up in arms about their list of teams to play twice next campaign.
Here is who your team will be seeing double of in 2024.
Brisbane Broncos: Roosters, Rabbitohs, Panthers, Cowboys, Storm, Dolphins, Eels, Titans
Canberra Raiders: Knights, Tigers, Warriors, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Bulldogs, Roosters, Cowboys
Canterbury Bulldogs: Raiders, Eels, Sharks, Roosters, Knights, Dragons, Warriors, Cowboys
Cronulla Sharks: Raiders, Bulldogs, Warriors, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Cowboys, Dragons, Titans
Gold Coast Titans: Broncos, Sharks, Dragons, Dolphins, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Warriors, Knights
Manly Sea Eagles: Raiders, Titans, Rabbitohs, Roosters, Eels, Dragons, Panthers, Warriors
Melbourne Storm: Broncos, Panthers, Warriors, Knights, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Eels, Dolphins
Newcastle Knights: Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Warriors, Dolphins, Tigers, Panthers
New Zealand Warriors: Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles, Storm, Knights, Dolphins
North Queensland Cowboys: Broncos, Raiders, Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Dolphins, Panthers, Tigers
Parramatta Eels: Broncos, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Panthers, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Roosters
Penrith Panthers: Broncos, Sea Eagles, Storm, Knights, Cowboys, Eels, Rabbitohs, Dragons,
South Sydney Rabbitohs: Broncos, Sharks, Sea Eagles, Storm, Eels, Panthers, Roosters, Tigers,
St George Illawarra Dragons: Bulldogs, Sharks, Titans, Sea Eagles, Panthers, Dolphins, Tigers, Roosters
Sydney Roosters: Broncos, Raiders, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Storm, Eels, Rabbitohs, Dragons
The Dolphins: Broncos, Titans, Storm, Knights, Warriors, Cowboys, Dragons, Tigers
Wests Tigers: Raiders, Sharks, Knights, Cowboys, Eels, Rabbitohs, Dragons, Dolphins