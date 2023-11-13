The 2024 NRL fixtures have been revealed, with all 17 teams to once again have three byes over the course of a 27-round season.
A necessary evil while the competition has 17 teams, byes worked into teams favour at points last year, but also worked against some teams.
The Wests Tigers will kick off this year with a bye, while the St George Illawarra Dragons are the team to miss out on the magic round extravaganza in Brisbane.
The bulk of byes are again taking shape over the State of Origin period, but here is when your team have their byes in 2024.
Brisbane Broncos: Round 13, Round 16, Round 24
Canberra Raiders: Round 10, Round 14, Round 19
Canterbury Bulldogs: Round 8, Round 15, Round 19
Cronulla Sharks: Round 5, Round 16, Round 20
Gold Coast Titans: Round 2, Round 13, Round 17
Manly Sea Eagles: Round 13, Round 17, Round 22
Melbourne Storm: Round 4, Round 13, Round 19
Newcastle Knights: Round 12, Round 16, Round 21
New Zealand Warriors: Round 13, Round 19, Round 27
North Queensland Cowboys: Round 16, Round 19, Round 25
Parramatta Eels: Round 9, Round 16, Round 20
Penrith Panthers: Round 6, Round 16, Round 19
South Sydney Rabbitohs: Round 7, Round 13, Round 17,
St George Illawarra Dragons: Round 11, Round 16, Round 20
Sydney Roosters: Round 14, Round 19, Round 23
The Dolphins: Round 3, Round 14, Round 18
Wests Tigers: Round 1, Round 13, Round 26