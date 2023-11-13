The 2024 NRL fixtures have been revealed, with all 17 teams to once again have three byes over the course of a 27-round season.

A necessary evil while the competition has 17 teams, byes worked into teams favour at points last year, but also worked against some teams.

The Wests Tigers will kick off this year with a bye, while the St George Illawarra Dragons are the team to miss out on the magic round extravaganza in Brisbane.

The bulk of byes are again taking shape over the State of Origin period, but here is when your team have their byes in 2024.

MORE NRL DRAW NEWS

» Full NRL fixtures: Every game, full details

» Full NRLW fixtures: Every game, full details

Brisbane Broncos: Round 13, Round 16, Round 24

Canberra Raiders: Round 10, Round 14, Round 19

Canterbury Bulldogs: Round 8, Round 15, Round 19

Cronulla Sharks: Round 5, Round 16, Round 20

Gold Coast Titans: Round 2, Round 13, Round 17

Manly Sea Eagles: Round 13, Round 17, Round 22

Melbourne Storm: Round 4, Round 13, Round 19

Newcastle Knights: Round 12, Round 16, Round 21

New Zealand Warriors: Round 13, Round 19, Round 27

North Queensland Cowboys: Round 16, Round 19, Round 25

Parramatta Eels: Round 9, Round 16, Round 20

Penrith Panthers: Round 6, Round 16, Round 19

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Round 7, Round 13, Round 17,

St George Illawarra Dragons: Round 11, Round 16, Round 20

Sydney Roosters: Round 14, Round 19, Round 23

The Dolphins: Round 3, Round 14, Round 18

Wests Tigers: Round 1, Round 13, Round 26