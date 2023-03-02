The NRL season is finally here, with the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm to kick things off on Thursday evening.

Over 200 games lay ahead of us as we determine whether the Penrith Panthers will go with a three-peat, and whether Nicho Hynes can back up his Dally M winning season of 2022.

But will either of those come to be?

We asked our team to tip plenty about the season ahead, and here is what they have to say.

Jack Blyth

Premiers: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Matt Burton

Rookie of the year: Paul Alamoti

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Top points-scorer: Valentine Holmes

Most improved team: Manly Sea Eagles

Most disappointing team: Wests Tigers

Ed Carmine

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Cronulla Sharks

Wooden spoon: The Dolphins

Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes

Rookie of the year: Isaiya Katoa

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Top points-scorer: Nicho Hynes

Most improved team: New Zealand Warriors

Most disappointing team: Newcastle Knights

Matt Clements

Premiers: Parramatta Eels

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: Newcastle Knights

Dally M Medal: Mitchell Moses

Rookie of the year: Isaiya Katoa

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Top points-scorer: Valentine Holmes

Most improved team: Manly Sea Eagles

Most disappointing team: St George Illawarra Dragons

Mark Goodyear

Premiers: Cronulla Sharks

Runners up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes

Rookie of the year: Isaiya Katoa

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Top points-scorer: Nicho Hynes

Most improved team: Wests Tigers

Most disappointing team: St George Illawarra Dragons

Cameron Grimes

Premiers: Parramatta Eels

Runners-Up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: The Dolphins

Dally M Medal: Cameron Munster

Rookie of the year: Viliami Fifita

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Top points-corer: Valentine Holmes

Most improved team: New Zealand Warriors

Most Disappointing team: Brisbane Broncos

Mitch Keating

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Wooden spoon: The Dolphins

Dally M Medal: Harry Grant

Rookie of the year: Isaiya Katoa

Top try-scorer: Joseph Suaalii

Top points-scorer: Sam Walker

Most improved team: Wests Tigers

Most disappointing team: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Ethan Lee-Chalk

Premiers: Panthers

Runners-up: Wests Tigers

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Rookie of the year: Isaiya Katoa

Top try-scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Top points-scorer: Valentine Holmes

Most improved team: Wests Tigers

Most disappointing team: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dan Nichols

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wooden spoon: The Dolphins

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Rookie of the year: Paul Alamoti

Top try-scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Top points-scorer: Valentine Holmes

Most improved team: Wests Tigers

Most disappointing team: St George Illawarra Dragons

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Wooden spoon: Newcastle Knights

Dally M Medal: James Tedesco

Rookie of the year: Paul Alamoti

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Top points-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Most improved team: Wests Tigers

Most disappointing team: Gold Coast Titans

Danielle Sorati

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Cronulla Sharks

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes

Rookie of the year: Isaiya Katoa

Top try-scorer: Alex Johnston

Top points-scorer: Valentine Holmes

Most improved team: Canterbury Bulldogs

Most disappointing team: St George Illawarra Dragons

Alex Stuart

Premiers: Cronulla Sharks

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters

Wooden spoon: St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes

Rookie of the year: Will Warrick

Top try-scorer: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Top points-scorer: Valentine Holmes

Most improved team: Wests Tigers

Most disappointing team: Canberra Raiders