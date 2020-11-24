The NRL Round 1 fixtures have been revealed, with the 2021 season kicking-off between Melbourne and South Sydney as the Storm return home to AAMI Park on Thursday, March 11, per The Daily Telegraph.

Old foes Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett will face-off in next year’s season opener, with Melbourne fans finally able to watch their side at home in what will be a premiership defense.

Kevin Walters’ first game in charge of the Broncos will be against Parramatta on the Friday night at Suncorp Stadium, following on from the first leg of a double header as the Knights and Bulldogs clash in the earlier fixture.

The Warriors will start their 2021 campaign from home in Auckland, playing the Titans on the Saturday afternoon, however, the Saturday fixtures are subject to change with Fox Sports in talks with the league over the schedule.

The Dragons and Sharks are set to play in the traditional local derby at Kogarah Oval to end the opening round.

The NRL is hoping to release the full fixture on Thursday.

2021 NRL Round 1 fixture:

Thursday 7.40pm

– Storm v Rabbitohs, AAMI Park

Friday 6pm

– Knights v Bulldogs, McDonald Jones Stadium

Friday 7.30pm

– Broncos v Eels, Suncorp Stadium

Saturday 3pm

– Warriors v Titans, Mt Smart Stadium

Saturday 5.30pm

– Roosters v Manly, SCG

Saturday 7.30pm

– Panthers v Cowboys, Penrith Stadium

Sunday 4pm

– Raiders v Tigers, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Sunday 6.30pm

– Sharks v Dragons, Kogarah